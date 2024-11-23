Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $45.21 Million Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,445 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $45,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in ESAB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ESAB by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $76.08 and a 1 year high of $135.97.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.47%. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $531,877.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $630,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,125. The trade was a 30.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,418 shares of company stock worth $8,431,773. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ESAB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.