Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 46,912 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,912 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $22,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 749.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 991.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 264,811 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 225,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 399.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 729 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $50,191.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,578.30. This trade represents a 25.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $204,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,320.71. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StepStone Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.