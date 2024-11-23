East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.70 and last traded at $107.44, with a volume of 93202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,279,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,413.83. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $985,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,510.50. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $852,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 830,133.3% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

