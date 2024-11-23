Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Bank of America

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W lowered Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Elastic by 993.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 24.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,780,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

