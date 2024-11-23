Elizabeth G. Loboa Sells 13,494 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth G. Loboa sold 13,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $493,070.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,230. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $37.99 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $82,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

