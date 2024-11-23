EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after acquiring an additional 134,575 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,427,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 265,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,299,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 99.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EME opened at $504.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.69. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.31 and a 52 week high of $532.38.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

