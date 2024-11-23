EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Coverage Initiated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $600.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $504.85 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $209.31 and a twelve month high of $532.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.82 and its 200 day moving average is $401.69. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $100,282,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,028,000 after purchasing an additional 134,575 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,668,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 971.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

