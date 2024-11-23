Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.29 and last traded at $43.29. 495,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,841,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 121.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

