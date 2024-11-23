Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Energizer stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,115.26. This trade represents a 25.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Energizer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Energizer by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

