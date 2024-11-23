Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,705,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 522% from the previous session’s volume of 434,687 shares.The stock last traded at $15.28 and had previously closed at $15.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERII. Fearnley Fonds cut Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ERII

Energy Recovery Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $914.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Recovery news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,526 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $189,152.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 126,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,489.17. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 19,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $392,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,100. This represents a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,406 shares of company stock worth $828,688. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 5,032.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.