Energy Services of America Corporation Set to Present at Investor Conference

Energy Services of America Corporation recently disclosed its plan to participate in the 16th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference, scheduled for November 21, 2024, in Dallas, Texas. During this event, the company will be engaging in 1×1 investor meetings, offering insights into its operations and future prospects.

The Company’s slide deck, which will be showcased at the conference, is available on its official website at www.energyservicesofamerica.com. Additionally, a press release dated November 20, 2024, announcing the Company’s involvement in the conference is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the SEC filing.

According to the exhibit, Energy Services of America’s President, Doug Reynolds, and Chief Financial Officer, Charles Crimmel, are slated to present at the upcoming event. The Company’s presentation is set to commence at 11:30am CT and will be accessible via webcast on the conference host’s primary website at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest.

Energy Services of America Corporation operates mainly in the mid-Atlantic and Central regions of the United States, catering to various industries such as natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power. With a dedicated workforce exceeding 1,200 employees, the Company upholds values centered around safety, quality, and production.

For those interested in participating in the IDEAS conferences or seeking additional information, they are encouraged to reach out to Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected].

Investor Relations for Energy Services of America are managed by Steven Hooser from Three Part Advisors, LLC, who can be contacted at (214) 872-2710.

While the Company continues to make forward-looking statements within its disclosures, caution is advised as these may involve risks and uncertainties that could lead to material differences in actual results from the anticipated outcomes. It is essential for potential investors not to base decisions solely on these forward-looking statements, as the Company holds no obligation to update or revise any of these statements in the future.

As per regulatory requirements, Energy Services of America Corporation has ensured the timely submission of this report on November 20, 2024, undersigned by Charles Crimmel, the Chief Financial Officer.

