ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

