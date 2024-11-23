ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.30.
ENGlobal Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ENGlobal
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.