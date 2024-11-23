Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. TD Securities currently has C$2.00 target price on the stock.
Entrée Resources Trading Down 1.9 %
Entrée Resources stock opened at C$2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$412.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.68. Entrée Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.14 and a 52 week high of C$2.39.
Entrée Resources Company Profile
