Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Shares Acquired by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 746,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,633 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 38.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ero Copper by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.9 %

Ero Copper stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.