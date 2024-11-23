Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

EXPE stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.94. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

