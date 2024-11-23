FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA) Director Gerard W. Barousse, Jr. Acquires 5,000 Shares

FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) Director Gerard W. Barousse, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $61,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,050. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FB Bancorp stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

FB Bancorp Company Profile

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

