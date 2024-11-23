FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA) Director Gerard W. Barousse, Jr. Acquires 5,000 Shares

FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) Director Gerard W. Barousse, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $61,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,050. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
FB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FB Bancorp stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $12.71.
FB Bancorp Company Profile
