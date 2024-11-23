Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

