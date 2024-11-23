Financial Council LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Council LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $77.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

