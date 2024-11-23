Financial Council LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Council LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 6.1% of Financial Council LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $137.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $139.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

