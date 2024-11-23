Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Financial Institutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FISI stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FISI

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.