Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $50.23, with a volume of 17042556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

