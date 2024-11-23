First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1016202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

First Atlantic Nickel Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$17.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.80.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

