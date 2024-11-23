First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1016202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
First Atlantic Nickel Stock Up 9.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$17.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.80.
First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Atlantic Nickel
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for First Atlantic Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Atlantic Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.