First County Bank CT Buys 99 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First County Bank CT grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in American Tower were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,421 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 23,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 997,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,941,000 after acquiring an additional 993,061 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 22,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 778,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,330,000 after acquiring an additional 775,379 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,861,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.42. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.54.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

