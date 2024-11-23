First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MNST opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
