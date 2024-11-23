First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.57.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

