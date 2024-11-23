First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ActivePassive International Equity ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. ActivePassive International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

About ActivePassive International Equity ETF

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

