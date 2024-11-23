First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $327,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,539,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after buying an additional 3,158,186 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,168.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,175,000 after buying an additional 1,070,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 341.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 709,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after acquiring an additional 548,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 592,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $119.28.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.