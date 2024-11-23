First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,703,000 after acquiring an additional 550,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,011,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after buying an additional 140,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

