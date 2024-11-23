First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 225,690 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 952.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,690 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,129,000 after acquiring an additional 272,462 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 243.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 561,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $96,849,000 after purchasing an additional 397,945 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 909.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 206,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,576,000 after purchasing an additional 185,816 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,727.4% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

Broadcom stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $767.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

