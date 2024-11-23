First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 691.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

