First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.02 and last traded at $64.85. Approximately 16,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 35,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.87.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $395.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 2,306.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,762 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,415,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 279.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 134,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

