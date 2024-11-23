First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 1.2% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $43.34 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.