First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,662 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

