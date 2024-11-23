FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$784,500.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 3,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$261.50, for a total transaction of C$784,500.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$262.70, for a total transaction of C$1,313,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 1,600 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$262.75, for a total transaction of C$420,400.00.

Shares of FSV opened at C$268.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 110.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$193.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$270.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$253.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$229.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

