Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,031,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1,238.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,488,000 after acquiring an additional 558,774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,642.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 471,531 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $52,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $221.56 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.42 and a fifty-two week high of $222.05. The company has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.