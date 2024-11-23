Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,716 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 0.9% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,528,000 after buying an additional 953,708 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

