Flagstar Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,901 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.