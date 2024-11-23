Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,948,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,446,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 63,198 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 699,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,321 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,576,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 387,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter.

RODM stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

