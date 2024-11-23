Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $497,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,720.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 118,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $134.49.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

