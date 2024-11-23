Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after purchasing an additional 495,944 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 363,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 279,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after purchasing an additional 268,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.79 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $98.17 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.08. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.