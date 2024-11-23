Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,524 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,704,000 after acquiring an additional 236,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.