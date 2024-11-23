Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 14,295,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 53,780,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 61,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.