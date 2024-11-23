Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $386,027.50 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

