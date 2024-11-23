Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 628,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WT opened at $12.00 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 67,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,240,707 shares in the company, valued at $100,169,263.88. This represents a 0.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,051.98. This trade represents a 9.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

