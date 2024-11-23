Foundry Partners LLC Invests $393,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 148.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 90.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,200. This represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
