Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $180.14 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.83.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

