Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshpet from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRPT opened at $156.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 176.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.30 and its 200 day moving average is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $384,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,320.39. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 41.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 3,670.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.