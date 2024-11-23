GenTrust LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GenTrust LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

