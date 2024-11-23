GenTrust LLC Has $772,000 Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

