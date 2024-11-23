GenTrust LLC Invests $384,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $121.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.31. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $122.10.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

